VUDU $5 Weekend Sale: Liar Liar, Total Recall, The Dukes of Hazzard, more

VUDU’s $5 weekend sale is back with another slew of great HD and 4K titles. Our favorite from the bunch is Liar Liar which goes for $15 at Amazon and Google Play. This comedy stars Jim Carrey in one of his most iconic roles. The comedic star portrays a fast-paced lawyer who is forced to tell the truth for 24 hours thanks to his son’s birthday wish. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget about Apple’s $5 comedy movie sale that’s going on right now. Also, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to transfer many of your purchases to other streaming providers and gather them all under one roof.

Other $5 top picks:

Liar Liar:

Conniving attorney Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is an ace in the courtroom, but his dishonesty and devotion to work ruin his relationships. His wife, Audrey (Maura Tierney), has left him for a more dependable man, and Fletcher often breaks the commitments he makes to his beloved son, Max (Justin Cooper). When Max wishes his dad would stop lying for 24 hours, Fletcher suddenly finds that he can only speak the truth — on the day his career-deciding court case has to be won.

