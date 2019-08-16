Withings HealthKit Sleep Tracking Pad can detect sleep apnea at $80 (Save 20%)

- Aug. 16th 2019 12:11 pm ET

$100 $80
0

Amazon offers the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.97 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from back in May. It also comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. Withings’ sleep tracker fits underneath your mattress and monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate and more. It also just recently received an update that adds sleep apnea detection into the mix. Support for Apple Health rounds out the notable features on this one. It carries a 3.8/5 stars rating and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

If you’d prefer to strap a sleep tracker onto your wrist, the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch will only run you $69 at Amazon. It offers up to 18 months of battery life among other health-tracking functionality.

Also on sale are two of Withings Steel HR Smartwatches from $144. Both options offer wrist-mounted sleep tracking alongside monitoring plenty of other fitness data. And if you’re looking for a scale that integrates with Apple Health, Withings Smart Body Scales are on sale from $50, as well.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

  • Advanced sleep tracking – Monitor sleep cycles, analyze heart rate and detect snoring.
  • Sleep quality – Everyday the Withings Health Mate app provides a Sleep Score to show what a good night’s sleep looks like and how you can improve.
  • Home automation scenarios – Withings Sleep is a sensor that can act as a switch to control lights, music and more.

