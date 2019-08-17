Boost speeds w/ ADATA’s 512GB Rugged External SSD $80 (Reg. $100+), 256GB $60

Today only, Woot is offering the ADATA XPG 512GB Rugged External SSD (SD700X) for $79.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $22 off the rate it was fetching at Amazon before going out of stock and is the lowest offer we have tracked. With 440MB/s read and write speeds, this drive is an excellent console, PC, or Mac companion. It delivers 4x the performance typically seen in standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hard drives, boosting load times and leaving you with more time to play. It’s ‘completely dust-tight and highly waterproof’, making it a great option that’s built to withstand several accident types. ADATA’s solid state drives are well-rated.

Have a USB-C equipped PC or MacBook? Snag Amazon’s $8 USB-C to Micro-B Cable for $8 to get connected without a hitch. It supports up to 10Gbps speeds, ensuring top-tier performance. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by over 250 Amazon shoppers.

Adata XPG Rugged External SSD (SD700X) features:

The XPG SD700X is the first gaming-styled IP68 external SSD designed to expand console storage. It’s completely dust-tight and highly waterproof, delivering plug-n-play for Xbox One and PS4. With quality 3D NAND plus DRAM cache and SLC mode, the SD700X reaches 440MB/s read and write – over 4X faster than internal Xbox One/PS4 HDDs. That means games load faster and run smoother, giving gamers the double benefit of space and speed. Plus, it’s PC and Android compatible as a bonus.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!