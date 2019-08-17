Build an outdoor theater with Airblown Movie Screens from $120 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select Gemmy Airblown Movie Screens with prices starting at $120 shipped. Our top pick would be the Gemmy 149-inch Airblown Inflatable Movie Screen with Storage Bag at $119.99 shipped. This is down from its $169 going rate, is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time, and is the best we’ve seen it offered for since 2015. This movie screen is great for backyard parties as you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite flicks on a near-150-inch display. The package includes stakes, tethers, and a storage bag. Plus, the inflatable screen sports two built-in fans for auto-inflation, meaning you won’t have to lug around an external air pump when using it. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

If you don’t yet have a projector, then the Anker Nebula Prizm would be a great option. It’s currently on sale for $67 when you clip the on-page coupon The Nebula Prizm can project on up to a 90-inch surface, so while it won’t entirely fill up the projector screen above, it’s a great way to get started. Also, don’t forget to grab some spare HDMI cables to keep with your new kit. This 2-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Foot HDMI Cables is just $9 Prime shipped and it supports all of the latest technology, including 4K HDR and Ethernet passthrough.

Gemmy Airblown Inflatable Movie Screen features:

123″ x 77″ screen size, 9.5′ high by 12′ wide

149″ Movie screen measured diagonally, 16:9 aspect ratio

Stakes, Tethers, and Storage bag included. Recommended for use with HD projector

Self inflates in seconds, includes 2 built-in fans

Upgraded thick fabric

