Build an outdoor theater with Airblown Movie Screens from $120 (30% off)

- Aug. 17th 2019 9:30 am ET

From $120
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select Gemmy Airblown Movie Screens with prices starting at $120 shipped. Our top pick would be the Gemmy 149-inch Airblown Inflatable Movie Screen with Storage Bag at $119.99 shipped. This is down from its $169 going rate, is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time, and is the best we’ve seen it offered for since 2015. This movie screen is great for backyard parties as you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite flicks on a near-150-inch display. The package includes stakes, tethers, and a storage bag. Plus, the inflatable screen sports two built-in fans for auto-inflation, meaning you won’t have to lug around an external air pump when using it. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t yet have a projector, then the Anker Nebula Prizm would be a great option. It’s currently on sale for $67 when you clip the on-page coupon The Nebula Prizm can project on up to a 90-inch surface, so while it won’t entirely fill up the projector screen above, it’s a great way to get started. Also, don’t forget to grab some spare HDMI cables to keep with your new kit. This 2-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Foot HDMI Cables is just $9 Prime shipped and it supports all of the latest technology, including 4K HDR and Ethernet passthrough.

Gemmy Airblown Inflatable Movie Screen features:

  • 123″ x 77″ screen size, 9.5′ high by 12′ wide
  • 149″ Movie screen measured diagonally, 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Stakes, Tethers, and Storage bag included. Recommended for use with HD projector
  • Self inflates in seconds, includes 2 built-in fans
  • Upgraded thick fabric

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $120

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
gemmy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide