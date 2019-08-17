Upgrade your smart home with this Google WiFi + smart plug combo at $199, more

BuyDig via Rakuten is currently offering a 3-pack of Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Routers plus two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $199 shipped when the code HOME20 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally, Google WiFi alone would run you $259, though it’s on sale for $239 at Amazon right now and the smart plugs add another $30 of value to the bundle, saving you $70 here. If you’d rather ditch the bundled smart plugs for Google WiFi mounts to clean up your space a bit, you can still get that bundle for $210 currently. Once you go mesh, you won’t go back. Gone are the days of having dead spots around your house where phones or laptops slow down (or stop working completely) while on the Internet. Plus, the Google WiFi app makes network setup and management super simple. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

We also spotted the TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (M5) 3-Pack for $149.84 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $170 going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked in a few months. This would be a great option for those looking to save a few more bucks over the Google WiFi system above but who still want mesh networking. You’ll get coverage of up to 5,500 square feet with this setup, which should be plenty for most homes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those on a tighter budget, the Tenda AC10U 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router is a great option at $40 shipped. You’ll lose out on the mesh benefits, meaning you won’t get quite as good of whole-home coverage, but for smaller apartments or homes this gets the job done. Plus, you’ll get four Gigabit Ethernet pots here, whereas the mesh systems above generally only have one or two Ethernet ports per node.

Regardless of what Wi-Fi system you pick up, be sure to grab Monoprice’s 5-pack of 3-Foot CAT6A Ethernet Cables for just $10 Prime shipped. You can never have enough Ethernet cables for your smart home, and this option gives you a slim build that’s designed to fit just about anywhere.

Google WiFi features:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

