Today only, Meross’ Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug hits $18 (Save 30%)

Today only, Woot is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug (MSS620) for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. This smart device sports two IP44-rated waterproof plugs that can be controlled from a smartphone, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Folks in the SmartThings and Nest ecosystem will be thrilled to hear that support is coming soon for those platforms as well. Having an outdoor smart plug opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to remotely control or schedule Christmas lights, fountains, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Would you rather have a dedicated remote? The Fosmon Wireless Outdoor Switch is $15 and comes with one. You’ll forfeit smart connectivity, but having a remote mounted in a specific place can prove to be more handy in some instances.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug features:

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This plug-in heavy duty outlet compatible with Google Assistant and IFTTT. Samsung SmartThings and NEST compatibility will be supported soon.

Wireless Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere on your smart phone with the Meross app (iOS & Android). It’s like having a universal remote in your pocket. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere any time.

