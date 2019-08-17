This Nintendo Switch Grip + Case delivers Wii U comfort for $8 (Save 50%)

Orzly Store (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Grip + Case for $7.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within 50 cents of the lowest price we have tracked. When I play the Switch, I tend to prefer playing it portably. The only real problem I run into is discomfort since the case is not very ergonomic. This was never how my Wii U felt since it had rounded grips on both sides. This case delivers those while also providing a bit of protection for if an accidental drop occurs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with two tempered glass screen protectors for $8. Considering that the Switch doesn’t have a glass screen, putting one of these on your console could yield a more high-end feel. At 0.3mm thick, it won’t add much to the overall size while also preventing the main screen from getting scratched.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Grip + Case features:

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT: This case features built in padded handles at the back to make playing for long durations much more comfortable.

EASY TO REMOVE FOR DOCKING: This case is made of a specially designed flexible TPU material which allows it to be easily taken off quickly whenever you need to dock.

PORTS, BUTTONS, AIR-VENTS, AND KICKSTAND ACCESS: This case is designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch, with specially placed cut-outs so that all features (except TV Docking and JoyCon removal) can be accessed without having to remove the case.

