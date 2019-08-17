AirPlay 2, Atmos, and 4K60 headline Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver: $300 ($100 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Onkyo 7.2-Ch. Home Theater Receiver (TX-NR686) for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s about $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is one of the best offers we have tracked. With support for Dolby Atmos, 4K at 60Hz, and AirPlay 2 thanks to a firmware update released in April, this affordable A/V receiver checks a lot of boxes without putting a significant strain on your wallet. For those outside of the Apple ecosystem, Chromecast compatibility provides a platform-agnostic way to get content flung to it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use a fraction of today’s savings on 100-feet of Amazon’s 16-Gauge Speaker Wire at $13. This will go a long way when connecting speakers throughout a room for an incredible audio setup. Nearly 3,500 reviewers have yielded a rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Onkyo 7.2-Ch. Home Theater Receiver features:

  • Supports 5.2.2-Channel Dolby Atmos and DTS: X playback
  • Your Onkyo receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos home sound system, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos connect and a free firmware update.
  • Hdmi 7 in/ main out, and Sub out supporting 4K/60 Hz, HDR10, hlg, Dolby vision, BT.2020, and HDCP 2.2 pass-through plus 1 front HDMI for convenience
  • 210 W/Ch with dynamic Audio amplification with 4-Ohm speaker-driving capability
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi, DTS Play-Fi, airplay, music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, tune in and Chromecast built-in

