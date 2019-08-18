Pick up a Fire TV streamer from $30: 4K-enabled model $40, Recast DVR $180

Following today’s notable Echo device sale, Amazon is also discounting its in-house Fire TV streamers and TVs. Our favorite back to school deal is the entry-level Fire TV Stick at $29.99. It typically sells for $40. You can upgrade to the 4K model for $39.99 (Reg. $50). Both models deliver access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more. The new Alexa-enabled remote is also included, which features smart home and volume control in one sleek package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast is also on sale from $179.99, which is a $50 discount from the regular going rate. Although we recently saw it for a better price, this is amongst the best offers we’ve seen direct from Amazon. Fire TV Recast is a cord-cutter essential with its built-in DVR functionality and the ability to record multiple shows at once. Rated 4/5 stars.

Fire TV Stick features:

Fire TV Stick, the #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others.

Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites like Facebook and Reddit using Firefox or Silk.

