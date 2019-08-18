Fill out your wardrobe with 25% off men’s leather dress shoes from $22.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Liberty Shoes (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking 25% off a selection of men’s leather shoes with deals from $22.49 Prime shipped. One standout is on the Liberty Men’s Genuine Leather Oxford Dress Shoes at $52.49. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen to date. This style sports an “elegant combination of genuine leather and a premium rubber sole.” With over 155 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounted leather shoes right here.
Liberty Men’s Oxford Dress Shoes features:
- An Elegant Combination of Genuine finest leather with Leather lining & Premium Rubber Sole to match the Classy Looks of Mens
- For Better Ankle Support and Comfortable Step – 1.25 Inch Approx Rubber heel is been Added to the Sole
- 2 Color of laces with every pair of shoe
- Burnished Toe design added to match the elegancy and attain the highest benchmark of Classy & sophisticated Look
