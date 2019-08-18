Save up 22% on Blink’s new XT2 Home Security Camera Systems and more from $64

Amazon is currently taking up to 22% off a selection of Blink Home Security Cameras from $64 shipped. Leading the way is the Blink XT2 One-Camera Smart Security Kit at $79.99. Saving you $20 from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is the second best we’ve tracked. It’s only been beaten by Amazon’s Prime Day sale back in July. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. The camera also sports a weather-resistant design alongside free cloud storage, so you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year ago. With over 2,100 shoppers having left a review, over 55% have left a 4+ star rating. More below from $64.

Also on sale at Amazon is its Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $89.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s price drop matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo accessories. Includes a 30-day trial of cloud storage, 1080p feeds, and compatibility with Amazon Key delivery services. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,600 shoppers.

Other notable Blink discounts at Amazon:

Blink XT2 Security Camera Kit features:

2 year battery life on two AA lithium batteries with a combination of two-way talk, live view, and motion recording. Double the usage of the XT on a single set of batteries when recording video.

Use activity zones to choose where motion is detected so you receive the alerts that matter.

Keep hundreds of clips stored up to a year with no monthly fees or service contract required.

