Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 makes image editing easy: $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 on Mac or PC for $59.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down 40% from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low. Photoshop Elements 2019 delivers a prosumer-grade suite of photo editing features. It’s designed to take your post-production experience to the next level while skipping some of the more professional features that may be overkill. Includes 53 guided edits to help make your photos look the best. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 features:

Get started with auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages that are created just for you and delivered upon launch-all powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology.

See what’s new since your last version, discover fun things to try, and get inspiring ideas, help, and tutorials in the new home screen.

Get four new Guided Edits for creating memes, text and border overlays, and more

Create photo collages more easily, and choose from stylish new templates.

Enjoy faster performance throughout Photoshop Elements.

