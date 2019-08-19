Save on refurbished Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit-compatible camera systems from $120

- Aug. 19th 2019 8:49 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras in certified refurbished condition starting at $119.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, delivery will run you $6. One standout is a two-camera starter bundle at $269.99. Having originally retailed for $479, that’s good for a $60 discount from the usual going rate at Amazon these days. Today’s offer is also $1 under the lowest we’ve seen prior. Now that Arlo’s Pro 2 system sports HomeKit compatibly, this camera system is one of the most feature-packed options out there. The two included cameras feature wire-free and weather resistant designs that record in 1080p. Plus, free seven-day cloud storage means you won’t get stuck paying for pesky subscriptions. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Shop the rest of the deals right here, all of which come backed by a 90-day warranty from Arlo. More below.

Also in today’s sale, you’ll find an add-on Arlo Pro 2 camera for $119.99. That’s down from the usual $170 price tag at Amazon and $20 under our previous refurbished mentioned.

Or for something even more affordable, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. The budget-conscious camera still packs notable features like access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration.

Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras feature:

  • 1080p HD
  • Wire-Free or Plugged In
  • Weather-Resistant
  • 2-Way Audio
  • Night Vision
  • Free Cloud Recordings
  • Local Backup Storage
  • Works with Amazon Alexa

