Restock your craft supplies, 90-piece Crayola kit for under $15 (25% off)

Walmart now has the 90-piece Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub, Art And Craft Supply Kit for $14.70. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to side step the delivery fees. Regularly $20 at Walmart, it starts at $24 at Amazon right now where it has never dropped below $15.50 or so. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Whether you have a birthday gift to buy or your just looking to refresh the craft supplies at home, this thing is fully loaded. On top of the storage bucket, it includes 24 crayons, 8 broad line markers, 12 Twistables colored pencils, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s featured deal holds a ton of value considering how many products it contains, but you can get in the Crayola game for less. This 16-pack of Jumbo Crayola Crayons sells for just $5.99 Prime shipped and would make for a great gift for any toddler. Or just go with this $2 pack of Crayola Silly Scents Twistables Crayons.

Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub Kit:

Includes 24 Crayons, 8 Broad Line Markers, 12 Twistables Colored Pencils, 4 Washable Sidewalk Chalk Sticks, 6 Washable Kid’s Paints, 30 Sheets of Construction Paper, 4 Packs of Modeling Clay, and 2 Packs of Model Magic. The Crayola Colossal Creativity Tub makes an excellent addition to any collection of arts and crafts supplies. Featuring a versatile compilation of artistic tools, it offers a great outlet for a variety of creative endeavors. This Crayola ultimate tub of color makes a wonderful gift for children who are excited about making art.

