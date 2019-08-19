Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer now matching Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 6-quart Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $100, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. The next best listing is $79 at Wayfair. This model uses AirCrisp technology instead of oil to reduce the fat in your foods “by up to 80%”. It can cook up to 6-quarts of crispy food “in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven” inside of the cool touch housing. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 6-quart capacity is overkill for you, consider a smaller model with a more budget-friendly price tag. The 3.6-quart Chefman TurboFry goes for $50 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. But you could also grab the Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2-quart Electric Air Fryer for $40 shipped. Both of these options also include a 1-year warranty but you won’t get the color options found in today’s featured deal.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer:

Dash Deluxe Air Fryer uses AirCrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (No more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten). The PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, entertaining, or those who have busy schedules. 6qt basket is larger, and makes an abundance of appetizers, desserts, chicken wings, french fries, even baked goods, and all within minutes of setting the timer – it couldn’t be easier!

