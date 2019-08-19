Fitbit Inspire HR is an affordable way to track sleep, heart rate, more at $80

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker in Black or Lilac for $79.95 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find at Walmart right now, that saves you 20% and returns the price to the all-time low. Headlined by heart rate tracking capabilities, Inspire HR also boasts a suite of other heath-centric features like sleep monitoring and more. You’ll also be able to take advantage of five-day battery life, text and call notifications and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 915 customers.

If the included bands just don’t do it for you in the style department, Amazon has a variety of different options starting at under $4. One standout is this milanese loop-inspired band for $10. It dresses up the fitness tracker with a black steel design and carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker features:

Stay active with this Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker. Over 15 goal-based exercise modes let you optimize different workout routines, and a 24/7 heart rate monitor keeps track of your cardio activity during exercise and resting periods. Aim for quality shut-eye with the sleep stages feature of this Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!