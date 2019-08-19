GAP offers an extra 50% off all sale items + 40% off thousands of styles

GAP is offering an extra 50% off all markdowns and up to 40% off thousands of styles. Plus, receive an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code JOY at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Henley Pullover Sweater in slub is a great layering option for fall. This sweater is on sale for $20, which is down from its original rate of $60. I also love its cream coloring, which is versatile to pair with an array of colors. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Modern Plaid Blazer is another standout that’s on sale for $100, which is $20 off the original rate. This blazer will look great with dresses, over jeans, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!