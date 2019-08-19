Harman Kardon’s Allure Bluetooth Speaker comes with a dock: $65 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $64.95 shipped. Note: stock is beginning to run low, but more are on the way. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Harman Kardon and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When I went on vacation last year, I took a Bluetooth speaker with me so I could easily listen while poolside. I enjoyed it so much that it’s become a staple each time I travel. With 10-hour battery life, Alexa integration, and 360-degree audio, Allure should fit the bill for most. It comes with a charging dock that lets it be easily used as a home speaker until you take it off for your next trip. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If you’re on the hunt for computer speakers, check out the deal we found on Razer Nommo.
Harman Kardon’s Allure has a design that’s worth protecting. This $16 carrying case will get the job done and is made with Allure in mind. It’s shockproof and semi-waterproof, protecting it from most impacts and splashes. There’s enough room for the speaker, AC adapter, and charging cradle.
Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Speaker features:
- Powerful, 360 degree Harman Kardon sound
- Powered by Amazon alexa voice service
- 10 Hours of playback
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming
- Charging cradle
