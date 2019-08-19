Home Depot 1-day Milwaukee tool sale starts at $14, taking up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select Milwakuee Power Tools and Accessories. Deals start at $14 with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Milwaukee two tool combo kit with charger for $229. That’s $100 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Milwaukee includes a cordless compact drill and hammer driver in this kit, along with a carrying case and wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another notable deal is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Cordless Impact Wrench at $199. That’s at least 20% off the usual going rate. Milwaukee’s Impact Wrench is designed to help break lose rusty attachments, and fasten multiple pieces together with up to 600-lbs. of torque. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 200 Home Depot reviewers.

You’ll find additional deals on Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more right here on this landing page.

Milwaukee Combo Kit features:

The 2893-22 M18 Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Brushless Hammer Drill Driver (2902-20) and the 1/4 Hex Compact Brushless 3-Speed Impact Driver (2851-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry.

