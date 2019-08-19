Insignia’s Multi-Function Pressure Cooker now $30 for today only (Reg. $60+)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, this model goes for closer to $60 at Amazon when it’s in stock. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. This pressure cooker features a stainless steel build, 1000 Watts of power, non-slip feet, a keep-warm function and a 6-quart capacity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For comparison sake, the Instant Pot model with the same capacity sells for $75, and you’ll be hard pressed to find any multi/pressure cooker at this price. Your best bet for a similar appliance would have to be something like this Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Slow Cooker for under $17 Prime shipped. It certainly won’t be handling any pressure cooking tasks but you can a prep a meal to cook in there on its own for nearly half the price.

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

