Interactive iOS book apps for $1: Poe, Sherlock Holmes, more (Reg. $4)

On top of an impressive list of iOS price drops this morning, we are also seeing a batch of the highly-rated iClassics interactive story book apps on sale. One standout from the bunch is iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe for $1. Regularly $4, today’s deal is matching the lowest price have tracked on the App Store and is the best we have seen since May. This is a curated selection of Edgar Allen Poe stories presented in a modern iOS-worthy way. You tilt to “reveal what’s in the shadows” or turn to “to discover what lurks off the screen”, among many other things. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. You’ll find the rest of the Poe collection, iLovecraft novels, Sherlock Holmes stories and more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

On top of today’s iClassics sale we are also seeing notable offers on top tier titles like Bloons TD 6 and Crypt of the NecroDancer, among many others right here. And one of the only ways to get even deeper deals on these apps is with some discounted iTunes credit, Fortunately, we have some right here at up to 20% off.

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $30, Mortal Kombat 11 $40, more

iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe:

Through cutting-edge technology and sophisticated artwork, the iPoe Collection Vol. 1 served as iClassics Production’s first Immersive Entertainment app, and went on to gather numerous awards. By casting a modern glare on a fine selection of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories, the result is a spectacular and wholly original experience that utilizes every feature of modern mobile devices (gyro-perspective, flash, vibration).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!