Logitech Crayon is a low-cost alternative to Apple Pencil, now $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for $49.99 shipped. Also currently matched at Best Buy. Regularly $70, this is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. Logitech Crayon arrived on the scene as a lower-cost alternative to Apple Pencil. It’s compatible with the 6th generation iPad, 3rd generation iPad Air, and the latest iPad mini. A great way to dive into the world of iPad note-taking or to create artwork wherever your adventures take you. There’s no pairing involved, it simply turns on and is ready to go with compatible iPads. We loved in our hands-on review as another option to Apple Pencil and Amazon customers largely agree.

Save some cash and drop select features for this low-price AmazonBasics alternative. You won’t find the deep iOS integration here, but it’s still a great way to dabble in stylus-driven artwork or to take notes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Logitech Crayon features:

Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

