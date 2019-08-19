This $3.50 NERF blaster is a must for dart battles (40% off)

Amazon is offering the NERF N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 for $3.49 Prime shipped. This is over 40% off its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever been in a NERF battle, then you know how crucial it can be to have a backup blaster. With this 3-shot NERF gun, you’ll always be ready to go should your main weapon run out of ammo. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for a NERF gun. In fact, the next-best price for one would be the NERF N-Strike Elite Jolt Blaster at $4 Prime shipped. Even extra bullets will set you back more than the cost of the above blaster, though grabbing a pack of N-Strike Elite darts would be a great option if you have other NERF blasters.

Don’t forget to swing by our earlier Gold Box roundup of NERF deals with multiple options to choose from with pricing starting at $6 Prime shipped. There are Fortnite-inspired blasters, Zombie killers, and more on sale at Amazon, but hurry, as the sale ends tonight at midnight.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad Blaster features:

Micro Triad EX-3 blaster has mega power

Blaster knows which barrel is loaded

Fires darts up to 90 feet

Cocking handle readies your shot

Blaster comes with 3 Elite Darts and instructions

