This $3.50 NERF blaster is a must for dart battles (40% off)

- Aug. 19th 2019 6:23 pm ET

Get this deal
40% off $3.50
0

Amazon is offering the NERF N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 for $3.49 Prime shipped. This is over 40% off its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever been in a NERF battle, then you know how crucial it can be to have a backup blaster. With this 3-shot NERF gun, you’ll always be ready to go should your main weapon run out of ammo. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets for a NERF gun. In fact, the next-best price for one would be the NERF N-Strike Elite Jolt Blaster at $4 Prime shipped. Even extra bullets will set you back more than the cost of the above blaster, though grabbing a pack of N-Strike Elite darts would be a great option if you have other NERF blasters.

Don’t forget to swing by our earlier Gold Box roundup of NERF deals with multiple options to choose from with pricing starting at $6 Prime shipped. There are Fortnite-inspired blasters, Zombie killers, and more on sale at Amazon, but hurry, as the sale ends tonight at midnight.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad Blaster features:

  • Micro Triad EX-3 blaster has mega power
  • Blaster knows which barrel is loaded
  • Fires darts up to 90 feet
  • Cocking handle readies your shot
  • Blaster comes with 3 Elite Darts and instructions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
40% off $3.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
NERF

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide