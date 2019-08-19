Upgrade to a Nest Smart Thermostat + sensor bundle for $200 (Reg. $270)

Best Buy is currently offering the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat with Temperature Sensor for $199.99 shipped with a My Best Buy membership (free to sign-up). Just be sure to click the coupon found on the listing to maximize your savings. As a comparison, the Nest Thermostat sells for as much as $250 at Amazon and the sensor alone goes for $40. You’d pay $270 typically for this bundle at Best Buy. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. The smart sensor allows you to track temperatures in your home independently of the thermostat, ensuring that your entire space is heated or cooled evenly. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If HomeKit is a must and your wallet is pleading for a lower price, consider going with the Emerson Sensi smart thermostat. It sells for $95 currently at Amazon, which is over 50% off the Nest deal above. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $100.

Nest Thermostat + Smart Sensor features:

Get smart about home heating and cooling with this Nest Learning thermostat. The Home/Away Assist function turns the temperature down automatically when no one is home, and the Farsight features detects when you are in the room to display the time, temperature or current weather conditions. This Nest Learning thermostat features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can adjust the temperature from anywhere using your mobile device.

