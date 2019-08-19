NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router drops to $159.50 ($40 off), more from $25

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $159.45 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer is the second best price we’ve tracked and comes within $5 of the all-time low from back in April. Featuring four multi-angle antennas, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 2600 Mbps network speeds over a 2,500 sq. ft. area. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X4S can support up to 45 devices with ease, making it a capable option for smart home owners or other device-heavy setups. Notable inclusions are rounded out by four Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more from $25.

Other notable NETGEAR networking discounts include :

Would you rather bring mesh into the picture for your home network? Amazon has dropped eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems to some of the best prices yet from $159.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S 802.11ac Router features:

Easily upgrade your Wi-Fi experience and coverage with the Nighthawk R7800. Range-boosting Beamforming+ antennas and Dual Band streaming deliver fast, reliable Wi-Fi to every corner of your home. Up to 2600Mbps wireless speed for demanding activities like 4K Ultra-HD streaming and multi-player online gaming.

