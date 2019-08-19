Nike’s Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in two color options for $25 (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering the NIKE Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in black or gray for $24.74 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $33, which is a new Amazon all-time low. These shorts are great for workouts or everyday casual events. The shorts feature a drawstring waist for added comfort and terry fabric on the interior. It also has a large side swoosh logo and large pockets for storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews.
With your savings pair the shorts with the Nike Unisex Everyday Cushion Crew Socks that come with 6 pairs for just $14.99. Regularly priced at up to $20, and they’re available in gray or white. Plus, the socks feature sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nike Sportswear Club Shorts feature:
- Elastic waistband with drawstring allows for an adjustable fit
- Side and back welt pockets offer easily accessible storage
- Swoosh design trademark screen printed on left leg
- French terry fabric is warm and soft against the skin
