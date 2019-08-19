Nike’s Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in two color options for $25 (Reg. $33)

Amazon is offering the NIKE Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in black or gray for $24.74 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $33, which is a new Amazon all-time low. These shorts are great for workouts or everyday casual events. The shorts feature a drawstring waist for added comfort and terry fabric on the interior. It also has a large side swoosh logo and large pockets for storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews.

With your savings pair the shorts with the Nike Unisex Everyday Cushion Crew Socks that come with 6 pairs for just $14.99. Regularly priced at up to $20, and they’re available in gray or white. Plus, the socks feature sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nike Sportswear Club Shorts feature:

Elastic waistband with drawstring allows for an adjustable fit

Side and back welt pockets offer easily accessible storage

Swoosh design trademark screen printed on left leg

French terry fabric is warm and soft against the skin

