Nike’s Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in two color options for $25 (Reg. $33)

- Aug. 19th 2019 11:08 am ET

$25
0

Amazon is offering the NIKE Sportswear Men’s Club Shorts in black or gray for $24.74 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $33, which is a new Amazon all-time low. These shorts are great for workouts or everyday casual events. The shorts feature a drawstring waist for added comfort and terry fabric on the interior. It also has a large side swoosh logo and large pockets for storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews.

With your savings pair the shorts with the Nike Unisex Everyday Cushion Crew Socks that come with 6 pairs for just $14.99. Regularly priced at up to $20, and they’re available in gray or white. Plus, the socks feature sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nike Sportswear Club Shorts feature:

  • Elastic waistband with drawstring allows for an adjustable fit
  • Side and back welt pockets offer easily accessible storage
  • Swoosh design trademark screen printed on left leg
  • French terry fabric is warm and soft against the skin

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nike

About the Author