Nintendo’s official Switch AC adapter drops to $16 at Walmart (Reg. $30)

Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch AC Adapter for $16.33 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. This is down from its $30 going rate at Amazon and is within $0.35 of its all-time low. The Nintendo Switch is a fantastically portable console designed to go everywhere with you. However, the Switch can be a little finicky on what chargers it likes. Keep an official Nintendo power adapter in your bag so you’re always ready to top off the battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of gaming on-the-go, you should absolutely have a stand for your Switch for your portable sessions. The HORI Compact Playstand is $13 Prime shipped and is a great option that folds up, making it ultra-portable. Or, grab the official Adjustable Switch Charging Stand at its new all-time low of $16.50 to keep your device fully charged while you game.

Nintendo Switch AC USB-C Power Adapter features:

Play on with this versatile Nintendo Switch power adapter. Made specifically for your Nintendo Switch game system, this adapter works with any 120V outlet and plugs into your device via an integrated USB Type-C connector. Charge your system quickly and efficiently when you make this Nintendo Switch power adapter part of your gaming kit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!