Add PNY’s 128GB Elite USB-C Flash Drive to your keychain for $25 (Reg. $32)

- Aug. 19th 2019 4:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$32 $25
0

Amazon is currently offering the PNY 128GB Elite USB-C Flash Drive for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $32, like you’ll find at B&H, that’s good for a 22% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring USB-C connectivity, this flash drive works with your MacBook, iPad Pro and more right out of the box. Perfect for adding some extra storage to your keychain or backpack, expect to enjoy 130MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t need 128GB of storage? Save even more by opting for the 64GB version of PNY’s Elite Flash Drive at $15. You’ll notably keep the iPad and Mac-ready design, as well as the fast transfer speeds.

And if you’re in need of bulk USB-C storage, LaCie’s Thunderbolt 3 5TB portable hard drive is $140 (Reg. $180), plus more.

PNY 128GB Elite USB-C Flash Drive features:

Store important files on this PNY Elite USB 3.1 Type-C flash drive. The 128GB of storage lets you store large files, and fast data transfer speeds let you store, retrieve and share files quickly. This PNY Elite USB 3.1 Type-C flash drive has an integrated cap, which protects the connector from damage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$32 $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

pny

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go