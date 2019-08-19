Razer Nommo Speakers take your gaming setup to a new level: $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Razer Nommo Custom Woven Fiberglass Gaming Speakers for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy and other retailers, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve tracked. Razer’s Nommo speakers deliver “optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity.” Rear-facing bass ports and three-inch woven drivers round out the list of specs on the inside. Connects via an included 3.5mm cable and volume is handled by the built-in knobs on the base. We were big fans in our hands-on review and found them to be a must-have for any Razer gaming setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Cut the price significantly and go with Logitech’s 2.0-channel speakers for $23. With a simple design and built-in volume controls, this model still has plenty of features to upgrade your audio from built-in speakers. 2.5-inch drivers, 3.5mm input, and adjustable bass highlight the laundry list of specs here. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon customers.

Razer Nommo Speakers feature:

The Razer Nommo is designed for gamers who want to flood their rooms with the sounds of their favorite games, music and movies. With custom woven glass fiber 3-inch drivers, a wide sound field with high positional accuracy, dedicated rear-facing firing bass ports and bass control with automatic gain control technology, you have the ultimate in power and versatility.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!