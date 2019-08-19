Target offers BOGO 20% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery, more

Target is currently offering buy one get one 20% off on iTunes gift cards with email delivery. Target REDcard members will be able to lock in an additional 5% off. Choose between $15 and up to $100 cards, allowing you to score as much credit as needed. We also spotted 15% off iTunes cards via the official PayPal eBay store. You can now grab $50 cards for just $42.50 with free digital delivery. Today’s deal makes it easy to save on your next purchase from Apple’s digital storefronts, whether you’re looking for a discounted Apple Music renewal, a new iOS or Mac app or more. Head below for more details.

Buy 1 get 1 20% off app store and iTunes gift cards. Discount applied at checkout. Not valid on previous orders. Discount calculated using the lower priced item, but will apply across all qualifying and discounted items. Add all items to cart to receive discount. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. If qualifying item in your order is returned, refund value will be reduced by the prorated amount of the discounted item.