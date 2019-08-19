Targus is offering 15% or more off accessories for Apple Watch, iPhone, more

- Aug. 19th 2019 4:56 pm ET

Targus Official Store via Rakuten is offering a selection of its items at 15% or more off when the code TARGUS15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Our favorite from this sale is the Sena Leather Apple Watch Charging Case at $20.29 shipped, which is generally closer to $30 at Amazon. This is a great way to not only display your Apple Watch but to charge it as well. Plus, when it’s time to leave, you just place the lid on your Apple Watch and you’re ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop all available products here.

Nomad Base Station

Our top picks:

The elago W6 Stand would be a great alternative Apple Watch charging stand. Though it’s not made of leather like the above option, it offers a retro styling which has an elegance of its own. Plus, at just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a great alternative for those looking to save some extra cash.

Sena Leather Apple Watch Charging Case features:

  • Wrapped in superb European leather and trimmed with polished gunmetal, this Apple Watch Case is sure to exceed expectations
  • This watch case is built to carry a charging cable, which neatly loops around the inside of the case
  • This product is designed to be enjoyed by anyone who possesses an Apple watch

