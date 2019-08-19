Xbox One S All Digital + 6 games up to $170 off: $230 shipped, more from $172

BuyDig is now offering the Microsoft 1TB Xbox One S All Digital Edition with 2 months of Xbox Live Gold and 6 games for $229.99 shipped. Simply use code GAME during checkout to redeem the special price. The games include Madden NFL 20, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Sea Of Thieves and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The all-digital Xbox is regularly $250 and you’re looking at more than $150 worth of games here, not to mention the extra month of Live Gold. In other words you’re saving more than $170 with today’s bundle deal. If you were planning on going all-digital at some point, this is essentially the best overall deal we have tracked, or very close to it. You’ll also score a copy of the recently released Madden NFL 20 while you’re at it. More details and Xbox deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll definitely want to head over to our Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look video, before you head below for even more Xbox deals. We also have 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $2 right now along with our usual list of discounted Xbox games.

More Xbox Bundle Deals:

Microsoft 1TB Xbox One S All Digital Edition:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and enjoy disc-free gaming. Build a library of digital games in the cloud that travels with you; never lose, scratch, or struggle to find a new game to play. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass (subscription sold separately): discover over 100 great games, download titles you’ve always wanted to play, and revisit old favorites. Cloud saves let you take your games on the go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!