Amazon’s networking Gold Box has cable modems, more from $74.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off ARRIS Routers and Modems. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 SB6190 Cable Modem for $74.51. It typically goes for $100 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re still renting a cable modem, now is the time to ditch that burden and save upwards of $120 per year. At today’s price, you’ll have paid off the difference between renting and owning by early 2020. This modem supports speeds up to 1.4Gbps, offers support for major ISPs, and ships with a two-year warranty. We do recommend confirming compatibility with your provider prior to purchasing. Rated 4/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Those looking for an all-in-one solution will want to consider the ARRIS SURFboard Cable Modem and 802.11ac wireless router combo for $110 in today’s Gold Box. You would usually pay closer to $140. This device offers both DOCSIS 3.0 compatibility and serves as a wireless router with 802.11ac speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 SB6190 Cable Modem features:

32 Download and 8 Upload Bonded Channels capable of up to 1.4 Gbps download and 262 upload speeds. APPROVED for Internet plans up to 600 Mbps. Is NOT approved for Gigabit Plans, will need the SB8200 Docsis 3.1 Modem.

Wired modem only. Does not include WiFi router or VOIP Telephone adapter. Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to PC or Router

Ideal for UHD movie streaming, gaming and multiple device use at same time. Future proof your system

2 year warranty with US based customer service. Refer to the Quick Start Guide and Installation video

