Keep your Note 10/+ safe with this clear case for just $4 Prime shipped

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the amCase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Clear Case for $4 Prime shipped when the code MNA3UTHC has been used at checkout. Have a Note 10+? Get amCase’s Clear Case for the same price when you use the code PIOO23GN at checkout. This is a 60% discount and is the best we’ve tracked. This case is completely clear, offering you an unobstructed view of your brand-new device. Plus, it sports a “Hybrid Shock Absorbing TPU Frame” making sure your device is safe from drops. amCase is well-rated overall.

Nomad Base Station

Use your savings to pick up this spare USB 3.0 to USB-C cable for just $5 Prime shipped. You can never have enough cables, and this one can transfer data between your computer and phone quickly thanks to USB 3.0 technology.

amCase Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Clear Case features:

SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR THE SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 10-This Crystal Clear amCase is made to perfectly fit the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with precise cutouts for all buttons, ports, and camera hole

CRYSTAL CLEAR: Ultra slim and lightweight for flexibility and durability. We’ve designed this transparent case to enhance the Note 10’s natural beauty

PREMIUM HYBRID PROTECTION: Features two layers of protection for your Galaxy Note 10: shock absorbing and scratch resistant TPU gel bumper and durable polycarbonate back plate offer the best possible protection

SCREEN AND CAMERA PROTECTION: Featuring raised bezels to protect your Note 10 screen and camera from scratches

SCREEN PROTECTOR COMPATIBLE: Designed to work with most screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 10

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!