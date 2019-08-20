Prep for travels with American Tourister’s 4-pc. Luggage Set: $56 (2019 low)

eBags via Rakuten is offering the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-pc. Nested Luggage Set for $55.99 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. When traveling, it’s super helpful to have a perfectly-sized bag. Considering that this set comes with four different options, you’ll have a wide variety to choose from ensuring you can always find a proper fit. Each bag sports reinforced corners, helping them to resist the elements. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Increase the longevity of your luggage set with a can of Scotchguard Fabric Protector for $10. It repels spills making it much less likely to stain. You only need to apply it once, it dries clear, and is odorless. Not only will it work on luggage, but also shirts, couches, pillows, and more.

American Tourister Fieldbrook II features:

Travel smart and in style with the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-piece set. Made of 1200 denier polyester, this travel bag set offers superior protection of your belongings in rough conditions. A push button locking handle of the suitcases ensure smooth maneuverability. The smart sleeve on the tote bag can be used to conveniently slip in your passport, tickets, and chargers. With reinforced corners, these bags can withstand harsh travel conditions. The crisscross tie-down straps and a zippered mesh pocket of the uprights in this polyester luggage allows neat packing.

