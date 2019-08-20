Backcountry offers up to 40% off outdoor apparel and more

Backcountry is offering up to 40% off its own gear. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Pressure Drop Fleece Jacket. Originally this jacket was priced at $160, however during the sale it drops to $88. You can easily store all of your essentials in its four zippered pockets and the jacket is lightweight, which is perfect for layering. It also has four-way stretch material to keep you mobile and it’s available in two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Wolverine Cirque Insulated Vest is a great option for this fall and it’s on sale for $75. To compare, it was originally priced at $150. This vest was designed to help keep you toasty in cool temperatures and it features large hand-warmer pockets. Plus, it also cinches at the waist and has a high-neck.

Our top picks for women include:

