Blendtec’s Classic 575 Blender with 8-yr. warranty up to $170 off at $210

For today only, Woot is offering the Blendtec Classic 575 Slate Blender with FourSide Jar for $209.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Starting at $380 at Best Buy, this blender is as much as $170 off the going rate and is now at the best price we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $280 or so and go well up from there. With a commercial-grade 1560 watts of power and the stainless-steel forged blade, this blender will easily crush just about anything you might need. If you’re looking for an upgrade over your basic smoothie blender, this is great option with four 1-touch preset blending modes, an illuminated LCD timer and an impressive 8-year warranty from Blendtec. Rated 4+ stars. More deltas below.

If you don’t plan on getting overly complex with your meal preparations, you might be able to get away with something like the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender at $88 shipped. It’s 1000 watts of power is more than enough to handle basic ice crushing and smoothie tasks, among other things. However, you could save even more with a personal sized blender like the Magic Bullet or this $15 Hamilton Beach Smoothie Blender if you’re just looking to whip up a quick protein shake.

Blendtec Classic 575 Slate Blender:

Commercial grade 1560 watts of power and incredible versatility combine to bring you the Blendtec Classic 575, the ultimate all-in-one appliance. Pre-programmed cycles make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsas, hot soups, and more. Duplicate your favorite restaurant’s smoothies and mixed drinks at home! The Blendtec Classic 575 features a pre-programmed Smoothie cycle that creates the perfect smoothies every time, and the Clean cycle takes the work out of cleanup.

