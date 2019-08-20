Express is taking a rare 50% off all summer essentials from just $10

Express is offering 50% off all summer essentials including shorts, shirts, dresses, suits and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Stock up on wardrobe essentials such as the Heathered V-Neck T-Shirt that’s on sale for just $10. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $25. The shirt can be worn under sweaters in the fall or with shorts for summer. Plus, it’s available in four color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the Strapless Sweethart Jumpsuit that’s also marked down to $44 and originally was priced at $88. This jumpsuit is great for weddings or special occasions and can be worn year-round.

Our top picks for women include:

