Arm the front door w/ HomeKit using Yale’s Assure Smart Lock: $151 (Save $70+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock in Polished Brass for $151.20 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, is one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a match for our last mention. With HomeKit functionality onboard, this smart lock is ready to seamlessly work with the iOS and macOS Home app. Having owned a smart lock for nearly two years, it’s a piece of tech that I have no intention of giving up, even when moving to a new home. I love having easy-to-configure passcodes, auto-lock scheduling, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to snag a matching door handle. The AmazonBasics Manchester Entry Door Lever is $19 and is made with easy installation in mind. The door lever offers a modern style that should pair quite nicely with your new smart lock.

Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock features:

Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere with most Z-Wave smart home systems including Samsung SmartThings and wink

Unlock using by entering your unique pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad – lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad

9V battery Terminal prevents lock-out due to dead batteries. Fits on doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick

Quiet motorized deadbolt, all-code lockout for privacy, weather resistant gasket and tamper resistant battery cover

