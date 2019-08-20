Arm the front door w/ HomeKit using Yale’s Assure Smart Lock: $151 (Save $70+)

- Aug. 20th 2019 12:26 pm ET

0

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock in Polished Brass for $151.20 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, is one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a match for our last mention. With HomeKit functionality onboard, this smart lock is ready to seamlessly work with the iOS and macOS Home app. Having owned a smart lock for nearly two years, it’s a piece of tech that I have no intention of giving up, even when moving to a new home. I love having easy-to-configure passcodes, auto-lock scheduling, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to snag a matching door handle. The AmazonBasics Manchester Entry Door Lever is $19 and is made with easy installation in mind. The door lever offers a modern style that should pair quite nicely with your new smart lock.

Yale Assure Lock SL Smart Lock features:

  • Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere with most Z-Wave smart home systems including Samsung SmartThings and wink
  • Unlock using by entering your unique pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad – lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad
  • 9V battery Terminal prevents lock-out due to dead batteries. Fits on doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick
  • Quiet motorized deadbolt, all-code lockout for privacy, weather resistant gasket and tamper resistant battery cover

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten Yale HomeKit

About the Author