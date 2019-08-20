Save up to 40% on Monoprice Z-Wave Plus smart plugs and sensors from $14

Monoprice is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of Z-Wave Plus sensors and smart plugs with deals starting at $13.99. Free shipping is available across the board. One standout is on Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug and Repeater for $25.99. Normally fetching $34, today’s offer saves you over 23% and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. This Z-Wave Plus smart plug also sports a built-in repeater for extending the hub’s signal to a second story or throughout your home. It also packs both 1 and 2.4A USB ports for charging up devices, making it a notable addition to a bedside lamp. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks or shop the entire sale right here.

Other notable Z-Wave deals at Monoprice:

Not sure what all the fuss is about over Z-Wave? Learn more about getting started by checking out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug features:

The Smart Plug features a Z-Wave controlled AC plug, as well as two USB charging ports, with 1 amp and 2.4 amps of charging power. The USB ports are on only when the AC outlet is on, so you can use Z-Wave control to turn USB-powered devices on or off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!