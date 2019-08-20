This four-port clip-on USB 3.0 hub complements your workstation at $12.50

ORICO Technology (99% positive all-time feedback from over 18,000) via Amazon offers its Four-Port Aluminum Clip-on USB 3.0 Hub for $12.59 Prime shipped when code XLV8NFHE has been used at checkout. Typically selling for $18, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low. Featuring an aluminum build quality, this USB 3.0 hub perfectly matches an iMac and adds four ports it or other Macs and more. Thanks to its unique clip-on design, you’ll be able to clear up some desk space and attach the hub right to your monitor. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those willing to look past the aluminum form-factor and clip-on design will be right at home with the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating on this one, and at $8, you’ll save an extra 36% compared to today’s featured deal.

And speaking of USB hubs, we’re currently tracking some notable discounts on a few options from Aukey. Right now the brand’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is down to $36, plus more from $9.

ORICO Aluminum Clip-on USB 3.0 Hub features:

The adjustable bolt design allows you to clamp the hub onto your monitor screen or desk edge of thickness from 0.39 to 1.26 inches, without occupying much desk space. It looks super clean on your desk and makes access to USB ports very comfortable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!