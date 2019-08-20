Amazon is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with a 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB on sale for $999.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and direct from Razer. This is down from its $1,400 list price, $1,100+ going rate at Amazon, and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. The Razer Blade Stealth is the ultimate ultrabook for gaming. It offers Thunderbolt 3 capabilities, allowing you to use an eGPU to upgrade your gaming experience. Plus, when using it for normal tasks, it boasts up to 13 hours of battery life. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other laptops on sale:

If you’re picking up a new gaming laptop, be sure that your battlestation is ready with some new peripherals. We’ve got RGB mice, RGB keyboards, and even 7.1-Channel headsets on sale right now to upgrade your gaming experience.

For those looking for a bit of inspiration for your new gaming setup, check out Jordan’s Chroma Cave. It features Razer’s higher-end Blade 15 gaming laptop, but the same principals apply if you want to build it with the Blade Stealth that’s on sale above.

A must when building a laptop workstation is a good stand to keep your device elevated and cooled. The Rain Design mStand is a great option at $40. It’s solid, made from aluminum, and will not only keep your laptop at eye-level but also make sure the fans stay open for proper cooling while gaming.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

Quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U Processor at 1.8 GHz / up to 4.6 GHz (Base/Turbo) and 8GB dual-channel memory

Up to 13hrs long battery life – Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame

Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color saturation for work and entertainment

Keyboard featuring single-zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million color options, and a precision glass touchpad

Includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB-A, Wireless AC, Windows Hello infrared camera, and dual-array mics

