Keep the air in your home clean with this $43.50 HEPA purifier (30% off)

Smartindex (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RENPHO Air Purifier for $43.43 shipped when the code QCT72C2A is used at checkout. This is over 27% off its regular rate of $60 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This purifier uses HEPA filtration technology to remove airborne pollutants like pet dander, dust, and more. This is great if you suffer from allergies as it’ll help keep your air fresh and clean. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Though your filter lasts six months, have your next ready by picking one up for under $30 at Amazon. You’ll be able to easily change it out when it comes time and enjoy fresh air all year long.

RENPHO Air Purifier features:

Home Desktop Air Purifier with 3 Stage Filtration System: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter and Activated Carbon Filter. Effectively eliminates 99.97% of airborne pollutants like pet dander, dust, household odors, cigarette smoke, wildfire smoke, pollen, allergens and particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Quiet with One-Button Operation: Simply press the power button to adjust the fan speed to your preference. Choose from high, medium, or low fan speed, or select sleep mode to set the device on the quietest setting (37 dB).

Compact Size but Powerful Purification Performance: Use in your bedrooms, office, children’s room, pet’s room, and other small to medium-size spaces.

Filter Replacement Indicator: Convenient filter replacement light flashes when it’s time to replace the filter (about every 6 months). Search for: RP-AP068 Filter to purchase.

