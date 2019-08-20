Aukey’s RGB gaming mouse is a must for colorful battlestations at $20, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its RGB Gaming Mouse for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code 7YJNDGE7 is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. With a 5000 DPI sensor, you’ll be able to customize the sensitivity to your liking, which gives an edge in every game. Plus, there are six programmable buttons allowing you to easily set your own macros. Rated 5/5 stars. Keep reading for even more gaming deals.

We also spotted Aukey’s Mechanical Keyboard for $44.19 shipped at Amazon when the code ZZIBUNQS is used. This is over 30% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. With RGB backlighting and an aluminum build, this premium-styled keyboard is perfect for any desk setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

There’s also the Bloody Light Strike LK Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (B720) for $57.58 shipped at Amazon. This is down from its $75 going rate and is a match for its lowest pricing that we’ve seen. You’ll get optical-mechanical switches here, which offer a faster response time over the traditional versions above. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by our keyboard and mouse roundup from yesterday with prices starting as low as $10.50 Prime shipped. Whether you’re wanting an 87-key mechanical keyboard or vertical mice for longer workdays, we’ve got it for you.

With your savings from any of the above purchases, we recommend getting the AmazonBasics Mouse Pad for $6 Prime shipped. If you really want to keep the RGB train going, you can grab an extended LED mouse pad for $19 Prime shipped and enjoy an upgraded look at your battlestation.

Aukey RGB Gaming Mouse features:

With a true 5000 DPI optical sensor, polling rates up to 1000 Hz, 20 G mouse acceleration, and no interpolation, the GM-F1 is a serious piece of hardware for serious gamers.

The curved asymmetric shell melds perfectly with your hand, giving optimal right-handed ergonomics and total comfort across long gaming sessions. The textured side grip ensures you have a firm hold at all times.

The scroll wheel, the logo, and the RGB strip along the side of the mouse can display the entire 16.8 million color RGB spectrum, and custom settings are stored in the onboard memory. A wide range of RGB effects are available, and the lighting can be turned off completely when necessary.

Download the G-aim Control Center and tailor every aspect of the experience to suit your style. Set up custom lighting effects, edit macros, set polling rate and DPI presets – you can tinker to your heart’s content. The software is fully integrated with all AUKEY gaming products, meaning it’s possible to create stunning unified lighting across your entire setup.

