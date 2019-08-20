The Roav DashCam S1 sports built-in GPS recording for $72 (Reg. $90)

Anker via Amazon is offering its Roav DashCam S1 1080p Dash Camera for $71.99 shipped. This is down from its $90 going rate and is a match for what we normally see it go on sale for. This dash camera sports 1080p recording, built-in Wi-Fi, and automatic GPS tracking. With this feature, you’ll be able to go back through old footage and see exactly where it was recorded, which can be crucial for accident documentation or just remembering where your trip took you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

You’ll get a 32GB microSD card in the package, but if you want to keep more footage stored then check out this 64GB model for $12 Prime shipped. It holds two times as much as the bundled card and is a great way to know for sure that you always have that crucial moment safe.

Anker Roav DashCam S1 Dash Camera features:

Full HD: records 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080P resolution.

Clear night vision: a high-sensitivity Sony STARVIS Sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.

Shock-activated: a gravity sensor automatically activates the Camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

Dedicated app: The ROAV app tracks your route so you can replay any part of your journey, manage videos, and share recording on social media, with a tap.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!