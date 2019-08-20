Save $70 and upgrade your home with Roborock’s Robot Vacuum and Mop at $280

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $279.99 shipped when checking out with code ROBOROCKE3. Typically selling for $350, that saves you $70 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by two-and-a-half hours of runtime, this robotic vacuum also doubles as a mop. Plus its 2000Pa of suction ensures it can clean up just about any mess. Just like other Roborock vacuums, this model includes Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Just want to automate your home’s cleaning without dealing with smartphone connectivity? The highly-rated ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum at $140 when you clip the on-page coupon is a great alternative for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy. You’ll also be ditching the ability to summon the vacuum with Alexa, though at $130 off, this is hard to beat for budget-conscious buyers.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Roborock E35 uses logic, not random bumping to clean your home. Its dual-gyroscopes and dual-optical motion tracking sensors monitor and analyze every movement it makes. Using this data it makes quick, effective cleaning paths that clean up to 30%* faster than typical robot vacuums. Powerful suction picks up pet hair, crumbs, and an array of dirt. It pulls grime from deep inside thin carpets, and easily lifts it off wood floors for a spotless finish.

