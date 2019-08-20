Score an all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor at $288, more

Newegg offers the Samsung 32-inch 1440p Curved 144Hz Monitor C32JG50 for $287.99 shipped when code SAMSUNGAUG has been applied at checkout. Over at Amazon, B&H and Samsung you’ll find it discounted to $320, the pre-code sale price from today’s Newegg offer. Down from $400, that saves you 28%, is $25 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With a curved 1440p panel and 144Hz refresh rate, this display is a solid way to bolster the screen real estate of your desktop workstation. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well. Over 135 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for additional deals.

Other notable monitor deals at Amazon include:

You can’t go wrong using your savings to grab an extra HDMI cable to ensure you’re prepared down the road. Plus, if you’ll be pairing any of the discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab this USB-C to HDMI cord instead.

And if securing every last inch of free desk space is crucial to your workstation, right now Samsung’s 32-inch Space Monitor is $100 off at $400. Or if you want the latest and greatest, Samsung just unveiled a Space Gaming Monitor with a minimalist design and more.

Samsung 32-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor features:

The JG50 32″ 16:9 Curved 144 Hz LCD Monitor from Samsung is built with a curved VA panel that wraps around your field of view for a more immersive experience whether you’re playing games or watching movies. Specs-wise, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 4 ms response time, and support for 16.7 million colors. With these combined, the JG50 provides you with crisp and clear pictures with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. Connect it to your system via HDMI or DisplayPort and tilt it to your viewing preference.

