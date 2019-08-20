Mixed Reality awaits with Samsung’s $299 Hmd Odyssey+ Headset (Save $200)

Amazon offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset Bundle for $299 shipped. Find it at Newegg, as well as at B&H and Samsung for $1 more. Down from $500, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset comes bundled with two motion-activated controllers. It immerses you in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. Notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Plus, it improves on the previous generation version with Anti-Screen Door Effect technology and 1,233 ppi displays. Rated 4/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Those who may not have a capable PC or are devoted Mac users will want to look towards the Oculus Go instead. This standalone VR headset will only run you $249. It only includes a single, less capable controller, but allows you to experience virtual reality without any additional overhead.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Headset features:

The Odyssey+ improves on its predecessor with Samsung’s Anti-Screen Door Effect technology. The Screen Door Effect (SDE) is a widely known issue for VR headsets, but Samsung solves it by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around the pixel. This makes the spaces between pixels less visible. This provides a perceived 1233 ppi, which is doubled that of its predecessor’s 616 ppi.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!