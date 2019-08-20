Get the perfect night’s rest at up to 35% off: Sleep/noise machines from $20

Today only, Woot is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine for $32.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is slightly below the usual sale price and matching our previous mention. It is designed to mask background noise “so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease”. This model features 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise variations as well as volume control with the option of AC or USB power. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine for $19.99 Prime shipped at Woot. This one is regularly closer to $30 and is now at the best price we can find. It has a smaller form factor and might make for a better portable option than the LectroFan above. Although you won’t get as many built-in sound options. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 2,600+ Amazon customers.

But if you don’t mind having your phone running all night, you could just opt for a freebie sleep app on the App Store. Something like Sleep Sounds features thousands of “ambient sounds, premixed for perfect sleep enhancement” and it won’t cost you a nickel.

Either way, be sure to check out our video review for the LectroFan EVO Sound Machine.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine:

Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise

Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment

