Snag four Alexa + Assistant Smart Plugs at a low of $6.50 each: $26 (Save 35%)

Shihong US (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four Teckin Smart Plugs for $25.99 shipped when coupon code QASHPW4I has been applied during checkout. That’s 35% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. I actually have four of these in my home and use them to control lamps. No hub is required and they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. I’ve actually gotten these to work with Homebridge, so if you have it set up or are planning to do so this deal offers an extremely inexpensive way to add four smart plugs to your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Don’t forget to swing by our roundup of Monoprice smart home gear to find additional ways to outfit your smart home.

Want an option that works with HomeKit out of the box? Koogeek’s Smart Plug is $18 and works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Going this route means you’ll pay significantly more for a single smart plug, but that’s to be expected with HomeKit-compatible accessories.

Teckin Smart Plug features:

Even when ou are not at home, you can control the power-on/off via Smart Life app, which can be free downloaded from App Store or Google Play. Easy to use and install, required a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, works with AC120V, 16A maximum load.

Control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug SP20 works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!